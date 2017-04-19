Mid-April Drone Footage Shows Apple Park ‘Finishing Touches’

Apple is working hard on finishing Apple Park, the so-called spaceship HQ. It’s expected to open in the next several weeks, and new drone footage from YouTuber Duncan Sinfield shows what he called “finishing touches.” There are shots of the trees being planted, inside work through the glorious windows, and more. It’s an excellent look at just how far Apple Park has come since an ailing Steve Jobs pitched it to the Cupertino City Council.

