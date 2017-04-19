Apple is working hard on finishing Apple Park, the so-called spaceship HQ. It’s expected to open in the next several weeks, and new drone footage from YouTuber Duncan Sinfield shows what he called “finishing touches.” There are shots of the trees being planted, inside work through the glorious windows, and more. It’s an excellent look at just how far Apple Park has come since an ailing Steve Jobs pitched it to the Cupertino City Council.
Check It Out: Mid-April Drone Footage Shows Apple Park ‘Finishing Touches’
One Comment Add a comment
Seen many corporations invest in a Taj Mahal like structure due to perceived business expansion plans. Then business downturn ocurs, people are laid off and many parts of the facility are shut down. Then the task of subletting the structure to smaller corporations begins. Apple Park sure looks like a architectural marvel but could become a large white elephant if Apple hits a downturn or at some point in time gets bought out / merges with some other corporation. This stuff happens over time. This will be a difficult structure to sublet or find an alternative use for if Apple goes belly-up which will be a very large headache for Cupertino. Maybe Pentagon West?