Mimeo Photos is a great service I’ve reviewed before. It lets you create various products from your photos, like books, wall decor, photo puzzles, and more. On Tuesday the company announced the launch of its app for iPhone and iPad. Coming soon, the Mimeo Photos mobile app will also include Apple Pay for even speedier checkout, enhanced interoperability with other photo editing apps such as Instagram, Lightroom, Snapseed, VSCO, ProCamera, etc., along with support for Shortcuts and App Clips. You can save 20%% off your next photo project with SPRING20.

Check It Out: Mimeo Photos Launches App for iPhone and iPad