Get a Wooden Photo Print With New Offering From Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos has launched three new product categories: framed prints, framed canvases, and wooden photo prints using certified sustainable maple wood. Framed Prints: Available in black or white, images are encased in a wooden frame that’s hand cut and assembled. Choose with or without matte. Framed Canvas: Images are printed on a premium-grade canvas with ¼” gap between the canvas and the frame for a floating effect. Wood Prints: Photos are printed directly on to 1/2″ thick maple wood that’s sustainably sourced and eco-friendly.