MindNode 6 Brings Focus Mode and More

MindNode 6 is out and it brings more productivity features to help us with our mind maps. Some of the new features: Focus Mode puts a spotlight on one part of your mind map and fades out all the rest; Hide Connections reduces distractions even further by hiding all connections on the canvas; Sticker Search helps you quickly find the right sticker to make your document even more appealing; Multi-Select gives you styling, editing, and rearranging for multiple nodes; External Screen Support lets you put your mind map on two screens at once; Customizable Panels lets you drag and drop your favorite actions onto the panel’s quick actions. On iPad drag the panels to the other side of the screen; Traditional Chinese is the newest language, increasing overall localizations to 14. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

