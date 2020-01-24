The most recent app from Moleskine is called Moleskine Journey. It’s a multi-purpose app that serves as an iOS planner, journal, project manager, habit tracker, note-taker, photo diary, and food diary. Or whatever else you want to use it for because it seems flexible.

Designed for creatives minds, independent workers, audacious backpackers, and free spirits, Moleskine Journey is the first app that blends productivity tools with wellness tracking features to help you get stuff done and find inner balance every day. This minimal and intuitive app gathers together the many aspects of your life.

App Store: Free ((Offers In-App Purchases)

Check It Out: Moleskine Journey is an iOS Planner, Journal, and More