Apple Sale: Moment Pro Camera is $3.99, Down from $5.99

Moment Pro Camera is currently on sale for US$3.99 (regularly US$5.99). You can use the app even if you don’t have a Moment lens. Pro features for filmmakers: Color profiles, bitrates, dual-channel audio meters, real-time waveforms, and fast access to frame rates. Pro features for photographers: Shoot RAW, split focus/exposure, and manually control everything (exposure, ISO, shutter speed, white balance, and focus). Plus there are more features like distortion correction, slow shutter, motion blur, light trails, focus peaking, and more.

