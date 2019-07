The BBC released a new film as part of marking the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and the moon landing. 8 Days: To the Moon And Back is based on classified cockpit audio recorded by the astronauts. It reconstructed the journey, from take-off, landing on the Moon, and the return to Earth. It is stunning, giving an intimate new perspective on the historic events. The film is available on the BBC iPlayer.

