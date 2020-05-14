Mophie makes powerful, portable battery banks for mobile devices, and today launched a 10,000mAh powerstation wireless XL battery. The USB-C port gives you up to 18W of power to quickly charge your Apple devices, and it also supports wireless Qi charging so you can charge multiple device at once. The battery itself charges with an Apple Lightning cable and a Qi charging pad. “The mophie powerstation wireless XL provides the iPhone with up to 55 hours of extra use, and by using the USB-C port and wireless charging surface, two devices may be charged simultaneously for portable power whenever it’s needed most. With its fast-charge USB-C PD port that delivers up to 18W output, iPhone users can get up to a 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes.”

Check It Out: Mophie Launches 10,000mAh Powerstation Wireless XL Charger