After leaked internal documents in The Wall Street Journal, whistle-blower testimony on Capitol Hill, a global server outage and drops in share price, Facebook has recently taken (another) spectacular beating. But veteran tech journalist Walt Mossberg says none of it has been a surprise. In the latest episode of Sway, Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg talk about “the sins of Facebook,” whether this new scandal really is the company’s Big Tobacco moment and why Sheryl Sandberg is still sitting at Mark Zuckerberg’s side. They also swap stories of tech executives — from making Mark Zuckerberg sweat (literally) and getting the cold shoulder from Elon Musk to Walt Mossberg’s Taco Bell invitation from Bill Gates and “arm-waving arguments” with Steve Jobs.

Check It Out: Walt Mossberg, Kara Swisher Talk Mark Zuckerberg on ‘Sway’ Podcast