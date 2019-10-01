Motif App Lets You Create Photo Books on iOS

Motif Photos, an app available on macOS and iPadOS, was recently added to iOS. It lets you create photo books on iOS and have them shipped to you. It syncs directly with your camera roll and gives you some templates to get started with.

Great stories begin with the best photos. Motif’s intelligent technology automatically analyzes each of your photos. It checks focus, clarity, lighting, people, faces, image orientation, panoramas, duplicates, and much more. Only the best images are recommended to build your Motif photo book. Motif can automatically flow your best photo images through 80+ professionally built layouts. It balances image orientations and optimizes image centering and cropping. In seconds, review your personalized photo project, with layered texture, diverse layout, and exceptional design.

Prices start at US$10 for softcover books and US$20 for hardcover books. App Store: Motif – Free