Photo Project App ‘Motif’ Introduces Canvas Prints for Apple Users

Motif is an app that lets you create photo projects, and its newest offering is the ability to turn your photos into canvas prints. Available on Motif for macOS and iOS, canvases can be simply made using a single image or a collage of images to suit every design need whether you’re looking to print a single image, fill your home with your original art or create a gallery wall. Users can easily choose the photo(s) they want printed on their canvas directly from their Apple Photos library and customize from there – altering the layout, canvas color, image effects and more. The app is free and pricing starts at US$29.99 for a photo canvas, US$12.99 for a softcover photo book, US$27.99 for a hardcover photo book and US$22.99 for a 12 month photo calendar.

