These days, the work-from-home movement is stronger than ever. Unfortunately, much of our gear for video conferences isn’t up to snuff. We face video problems on calls, unclear audio, and poor lighting. Fixing all of these could cost hundreds of dollars in audio-visual equipment. Or, we could simply try out the Movo WebMic HD Pro, beginning to ship in the US now. Movo is known for helping empower content creators, and now aims to help remote workers look and sound their best. The WebMic HD Pro features a built-in 1080p camera, cardioid condenser microphone, headphone monitoring port, and an integrated LED ring light. Kickstarter pricing is $119, a 30% discount off the projected retail price.

Check It Out: Movo’s All-in-One HD Webcam, Mic, and Ring Light Shipping Now