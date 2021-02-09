Mozilla Adds Sex Toys, Dating Apps to its ‘Privacy Not Included’ List

I’ve written about “Privacy Not Included” from Mozilla in the past and I think it’s a great project. Mozilla reviews apps and products and scores them on their privacy. It’s especially helpful around the holiday shopping season. Recently I’ve been informed that, ahead of Valentine’s Day, Mozilla has added 50 dating apps and internet-connected sex toys to its list. They found that almost 70% of them had to be given a privacy warning label. This is important information in case someone finds their toy controlled by hackers.

