Mubert Gives You Focus Music Created by AI

Mubert is an app that uses AI to generate focus music. By focus music I mean certain sounds that it claims will increase your productivity when you study, work, or do something creative. I don’t know of the science behind this, so it may or may not be a legitimate claim based on evidence. But I do know that sometimes I like to play certain songs as background music when I’m writing. I’ve tried Mubert out and the music it generates is nice to use in that way. The music is electronic, and it’s generated by taking certain patterns typical of electronic music and creating an endless stream of pattern variations. Mubert worked with techno producers to create and sample sounds based on different genres of electronica. App Store: Mubert – Free

