MyCharge’s AdventureJumpStart Will Charge Your iPhone or Jump Start Your Car – Really

Check out the AdventureJumpStart from MyCharge. It’s a portable battery for charging your iPhone, iPad, or other mobile device, but it can also charge your other other mobile device. Your car. How cool is that? It even comes with detachable jumper cables designed to connect to the AdventureJumpStart and your car battery. With 6,600MhA of storage, you’d use it for your smart devices normally. But when jumping a car, AdventureJumpStart will put out a peak of 400A of current. MyCharge says you can leave it in your car year round, but recommends recharging it (via microUSB) every 90 days. It’s priced at US$99.99.

