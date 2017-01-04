myEarlySense Sleep Monitor Explained at CES 2017

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| Cool Stuff Found

LAS VEGAS – The myEarlySense sleep monitor aims to help improve your time in bed without impacting your comfort. Arvin Halperin tells Jeff Gamet how it works at CES Unveiled 2017.

The Mac Observer's CES 2017 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • The Omni Group
  • Merlin Project
  • MacPaw
  • Elgato

One Comment Add a comment

  1. BurmaYank

    1. I fail to understand how the sensor under the mattress is able to accurately detect heart rate.

    2. If it is designed to collaborate with an Watch in monitoring HR (as well as movement) I expect it might provide a better iPhone-associated sleep-monitoring system than any I’m aware of (& perhaps better than my Jawbone UP3; probably the best of all the bracelet systems available for Health-syncing, IMHO – I’ve tried 3).

    January 5, 2017 at 12:09 EST AM

