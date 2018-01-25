NAMM – IK Multimedia Announces iRig Stomp I/O

NAMM – IK Multimedia announced iRig Stomp I/O Thursday. It’s a pedalboard stompbox designed to let you control your AmpliTube for iPad or iPhone effects pedals live or in the studio. iRig Stomp I/O has a lot of features, including four switches, an expression pedal, a built-in preamp, phantom power for microphones, and a built-in USB audio interface, a combo input jack for line, instrument or mic input, and balanced stereo output. It’s also MFi-certified, and priced at $/€299.99. IK Multimedia said it will ship in March of 2018.

