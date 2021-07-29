Nanogram is a brand new Apple Watch app that acts as a Telegram client. Features: Send, receive, and see all your messages & notifications right from your wrist – even when you don’t have your phone around. Experience the freedom of going truly phone-less with just your Apple Watch, while staying connected to your friends & family. Also supports FlickType Swipe Keyboard, for faster & more private replies on the go (vs Scribble & Dictation, respectively). Nanogram does not collect any information. Requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later, running watchOS 7 or later.

Check It Out: New App ‘Nanogram’ is a Telegram Client for Apple Watch