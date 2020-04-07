NatGeo@Home – Home Education Hub from National Geographic

National Geographic launched [email protected] on Tuesday. It is a set of home education resources that families can use together whilst in lockdown. There are a whole host of activities available, including games, videos and science experiments. There are lots of activities that are organized by how much time they take – 5, 15, or 30 minutes. Furthermore, there are resources for teachers alongside those for parents and children. It is all available for free.

