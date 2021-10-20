‘NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition’ Now Available to Play on Apple Arcade

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade. Live your NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today’s top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns and more – in an authentic NBA 2K experience. Choose from your favorite NBA teams and take on competitors in Quick Match featuring updated 2022 NBA rosters. Compete head-to-head with a friend in Online Multiplayer mode, or play 3v3 street basketball in Blacktop mode.

