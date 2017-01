I have two names for you: Neil Patrick Harris and James Cordon. I have two words for you: Broadway Riff-off. Actually, does a hyphenated word count as one or two? Never mind, that’s not the point. Both Neil and James are Tony-winning actors and they squared off on The Late Late Show to see who has the best Broadway musical chops. It’s 10 minutes of musical fun, so crank up your speakers, sit back, and enjoy.

