Neil Young is headed off of Spotify, having decided he won’t be on the same platform as podcaster Joe Rogan, but he remains on Apple Music. You can get classic albums like 1972’s Harvest and 1989 hit “Rockin’ in The Free World” with a subscription. The service costs $9.99 per month, or $14.99 for family sharing, and is included in all Apple One bundles.

Check It Out: PSA: Neil Young Still on Apple Music, Amidst Joe Rogan Spotify Row