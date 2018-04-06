Netflix’s ‘Cargo’ has Martin Freeman Racing to Save His Baby’s Life Before Turning into a Zombie

Picture this: You’re stranded in the middle of no where in Australia, you were just bitten in a zombie apocalypse, and you have to get your baby to safety before you transform into a flesh eating monster. That’s the premise of the awesome short film, Cargo, and it’s now a full-length movie coming to Netflix on May 18th. Martin Freeman plays the dad on a deadline, and the two-minute trailer is frakking intense. May 18th can’t get here soon enough.

