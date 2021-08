As if the anticipation for the live-action version of Cowboy Bebop isn’t already high enough, Netflix started posted photos from the series on Twitter on Monday. The original anime series from 1998 followed the adventures of space bounty hunters, and the photos so far seem pretty faithful to the source material. The live-action Cowboy Bebop premieres on Netflix on November 19. See you space cowboy…

