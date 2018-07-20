If you think finding what you want to watch on Netflix is a little cumbersome, you aren’t alone. Netflix gets it, too, so they’re redesigning the user interface across devices. Soon you’ll have a sidebar that breaks out TV shows and movies, saves you from scrolling through genres just to get to your own viewing list, and more. They say the new interface is simpler and more intuitive. It’s rolling out now, so you should get it soon on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Check It Out: Netflix gets New Interface with Sidebar