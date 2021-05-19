Accessories-maker Twelve South has released the ActionSleeve 2, a fabric armband for the Apple Watch. Even when higher on your arm the the wrist, the device’s sensors are still in close contact with the user’s body, meaning you can still close rings and monitor steps. Twelve South says the ActionSleeve 2 also provide some protection while keeping its Digital Crown fully accessible. It is available for both 40mm and 44mm models and costs US$39.99.

Check It Out: New ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch From Twelve South