Apple Music and Alicia Keys have teamed up for an exclusive new EP. Released on Sunday, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is recorded Spatial Audio and contains lullabies ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and ‘Oh Holy Night’, as well as the recently released ‘Best of Me’ and hit song ‘Underdog’. The songwriting icon’s son also appears in the recording.

Check It Out: New Alicia Keys EP Available Exclusively on Apple Music