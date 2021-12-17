New App ‘MusicMatch’ Can Open URLs in Spotify and Apple Music

With MusicMatch, friends can share and open music links even if they use different streaming services, like Spotify and Apple Music. Here’s how it works: 1. Receive a link to a song, album, or artist from a friend. 2. Copy the link to clipboard. 3. Open MusicMatch. 4. MusicMatch will automatically open your preferred app. With the MusicMatch Safari Extension, you can open music links without ever opening the MusicMatch app. To get set up, follow the in-app instructions. Right now the app supports Apple Music and Spotify, and in the future will add YouTube Music, Tidal, and Pandora.

