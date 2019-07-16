New App Spend Stack Helps You Make Smarter Lists

Available for pre-order and set to be released on July 18, Spend Stack is a list app that can keep a to-the-penny running total. It syncs to all of your devices and you can share and collaborate on them with anyone. Just add items to your list, and how much they cost (if you want!). Spend Stack will keep it all in sync in an easy to use interface. You can add images, notes and more to list items, share lists to collaborate, and more. I’ve been playing with it for the past several days on TestFlight and I think it’s a cool app. App Store: US$4.99