Apple posted a new video that explains the App Tracking Transparency feature introduced Monday as part of iOS 14.5. It’s a really powerful clip, one of the best I can remember the company producing recently. It outlines its principles and reasons very clear, making a complicated subject pretty accessible. The visuals also remind me somewhat of those used in the Apple TV+ series Calls.

Check It Out: New Apple Advert Explains App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5