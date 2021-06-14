There’s a new iPad advert from Apple starting to do the rounds, soundtracked by a version of ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid. It compares the frustration of working with clunky old PCs to the seamless joy of an iPad Pro. I saw it air in the UK over the weekend for the first time, and iMore picked up on Twitter reports about the clip. It was ‘unlisted’ on Apple’s official YouTube channel at the time of this writing. This spot also builds on the movie theme also seen recently in the advert for the new purple iPhone 12, which uses music from Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory.

