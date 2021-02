BTS is, it’s fair to say, a pretty big deal, both in their native South Korea and around the world. The boyband is the subject of the latest episode of Apple Music Essentials. The members talk to host Zane Lowe about the story behind some of their biggest hits – Life Goes On, Dynamite, DNA, and Boy With Luv. There is also an ‘Essentials’ playlist on Apple Music featuring these songs and others.

