We all want to get the most out of the summer, and a new Apple Watch Series 6 advert picks up on this. Called ‘Hello Sunshine’, it sees the protagonist encouraged to do all sorts of exciting activities by the wearable. And rest. The clip is soundtracked by ‘Cuore Matto (Planet Funk Remix)’ by Little Tony.

Check It Out: New Apple Watch Series 6 Ad – ‘Hello Sunshine’ – Puts Wearable at Center of Health and Wellbeing