Apple aired a new advert to accompany the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 6. Called ‘It Already Does That’, it has a narrator talking about the future of health – all features that the latest Apple Watch already has.
Check It Out: New Apple Watch Series 6 Ad – ‘It Already Does That’
Charlotte:
Love this advert. In any case, I’ve already alerted my son that I’m going hand him down my Series 4 when I get my Series 6. I’ve had to purchase dedicated pulse oximeters for my clinical work at about $200 apiece, and have observed how the technology has improved over time. Not that I’m at risk of hypoxaemia, but having one on my watch, along with all of the other toys, is simply too cool to pass up.