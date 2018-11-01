New BBC Sounds app launches for iOS

The BBC has launched a new app, BBC Sounds, that puts all its audio output into one place. The app officially went live on Tuesday and replaces the BBC iPlayer Radio App. Users can now access live radio, previously broadcast shows and podcasts via one app. It will even allow users to access some popular non-BBC podcasts, with more to be added in the coming months. Exclusive music mixes will also be published on the app, alongside archives of BBC radio comedy and drama. App Store: BBC Sounds (free)

