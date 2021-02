Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry tells the story of how the singer becomes a superstar, and follows her as she tours and records the album that changes her life. It will become available in theaters and on Apple TV+ from February 26, but a new video on YouTube gives a sneak peek was released Tuesday.

Check It Out: New Clips From ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ Out Now