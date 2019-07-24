New Game Pathless Challenges You With Puzzles

In the futuristic dark world of Pathless it is easy to get lost, will you find the way out? Watch, memorize, repeat. Is your memory as good as you think it is? Memorize the different paths and try to repeat them in the same order. You must repeat the sequence of steps precisely to succeed. Features: One-finger control, 140 unique levels with more to come, player records and ladder system, randomly generated endless gameplay. It’s a coo game that reminds me of Bop It and that Simon Says toy. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases).