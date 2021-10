Grain is a video editing app from Moment, a company that makes camera lenses for iPhones. The presets help you edit brightness, contrast, highlights, shadows, whites, blacks and temperature to create the perfect style you want. You’ll also find special effects like film grain, light leaks, dust, prisms, and more to add to your video. Tap to add an effect, then use gestures to adjust.

Check It Out: ‘Grain’ From Moment Helps You Create Video Presets