mophie recently announced three new fast-charge battery packs available at Apple.com and certain Apple retail stores. They are: powerstation, powerstation plus, and powerstation plus XL. They all feature 18W fast charge, Lighting input, and the ability to charge multiple Apple devices at the same time.

Suggested retail prices are as follows: powerstation US$59.95; powerstation plus US$79.95; powerstation plus XL US$99.95.

Check It Out: New Mophie Fast-Charge Battery Packs Available at Apple