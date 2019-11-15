New Mujjo Touchscreen Gloves Keep You Warm Whilst You Use You Use Your iPhone

Winter is well and truly upon us, and there is nothing worse than having to take your gloves off in the cold to use your hone. Mujjo has two new styles of touchscreen gloves so you can swipe and stay warm – insulated and double-insulated. They sent me a pair of insulated ones and I’m definitely a fan. They are warm, comfortable, and work great with my iPhone. An insulated pair costs €49.99 ($54.41) while the double-insulated ones cost €59.99 ($65.29).