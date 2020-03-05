New App ‘MyPrivacy’ Gives You a VPN, Photo Vault, Password Manager, More

MyPrivacy is a new app from the makers of MyPermissions. It’s an all-in-one tool that gives you a VPN, password manager, private browser, photo vault, social permissions manager, and app lock. It requires a subscription of up to US$99/year. The privacy policy also looks decent. It mentions both “military-grade” and “NSA-grade” encryption, which likely refers to AES-256. There are certainly cheaper solutions out there but having everything in one app is convenient.

