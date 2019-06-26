New Opera Touch Browser Blocks Crypto Miners

Opera released a new browser for iOS today called Opera Touch. Opera Touch is designed to let you explore the web using just one hand. The Fast Action Button is always available on your browser screen and gives you direct access to Instant Search. You can also swipe the button up to get to recent tabs and browser navigation. Use Opera Touch with your Opera computer browser to get seamless web browsing across your devices. Connecting with your devices has never been easier. Just start the Opera browser on your computer and scan the QR code with Opera Touch. No login, passwords or accounts needed. You can now share links and notes to yourself through Flow and your other Flow-enabled devices will immediately see them. This means you can instantly access the content you share with yourself on all your devices. The best part is Flow is encrypted, private and kept only for yourself. You can connect multiple iPhones, Android phones or computers (Mac, Windows and Linux) to your Flow. App Store: Free