Gear4 unveiled its new Orlando iPad case for kids on Thursday. It works with the 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen) models and is durable and lightweight with an adjustable arm. This means the tablet can be propped up or even secured around a headrest in a car. The Orlando costs €39.99 (US$48.75) or £39.99 (US$56.70) and is available via zagg.com.

Check It Out: New Orlando iPad Case For Kids From Gear4