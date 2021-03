The latest game from SMG Studio has arrived to Apple Arcade. It’s called SP!NG and it’s like a stress ball for your brain. With only one touch, flow through hundreds of hand-crafted levels. Unlock new themes that change the look and feel of your experience. Earn new characters and perfect levels to unlock new challenging modes. Features: 180+ levels (and more to come), Daily challenges, 5 themes, and 40 characters to unlock.

Check It Out: New Puzzle Game ‘SP!NG’ Arrives on Apple Arcade