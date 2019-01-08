I love vinyl records and continue to collect them, even the in the age of Apple Music and Spotify. Sony announced a new wireless turntable at CES 2019 and, basically, I want it. It is called the LX310BT and integrates with any wireless speaker, soundbar or set of headphones via Bluetooth. The turntable has three gain settings – low, mid, and high so listeners can match the audio level of a record. It also contains a built-in phono pre-amp for use with amplifiers that only offer an in-line connection. In addition, it has a USB connector, which means you can transfer vinyl records into digital form. The turntable will be released in spring 2019 and cost $199.

Check It Out: New Sony Wireless Vinyl Player Unveiled