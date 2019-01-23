New iPhone XS Film – the Story of ‘Football Island,’ American Samoa

American Samoa is known as “Football Island.” The small island produces athletes that are 56 times more likely to play in the NFL than other Americans. A stunning new “Shot on iPhone” film tells the story of one of the island’s NFL wannabes, 17-year-old Eddie Siaumau, and a lone palm tree in the ocean. It was shot using iPhone XS with a DJI Osmo Mobile 2, FiLMiC Pro, Joby GripTight PRO Video GP Stand, NiSi Smartphones Filter Kit.

