NightWatch Dock Magnifies Your Apple Watch Screen

The Apple Watch’s NightStand mode continually displays the time, date, and your alarm. NightWatch is a piece of curved Plexiglas that magnifies the Watch screen, making it easier to read at a glance. The Apple Watch charger fits perfectly into NightWatch. The cord chamber enables left and right positions on your desktop or bedside table. Once installed, just drop in your watch into the chamber to charge it and the face will instantly convert to NightStand mode displaying a full clock face. Integrated sound channels amplify your alarm so you’ll never miss a wake up call again. It’s available for US$49.99.

