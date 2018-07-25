Nike Training Club is Now on Apple Watch

What’s to be expected? A Nike Training Club workout is started on the phone and then the Apple Watch allows for easy check of time or reps remaining on a drill. It also delivers haptic prompts, which signal the beginning of the next drill and run until the workout is complete.

The Nike Training Club (NTC) app will be available globally on the Apple Watch beginning July 25. All 180+ workouts currently available on the NTC app will be supported by the Apple Watch.