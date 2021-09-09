New App ‘Nocturne’ Promises to Help Enhance Your iPhone Astrophotography

With Nocturne by Unistellar, you can take breathtaking pictures of your nighttime adventures and show the world your nocturnal perspective – all in one app. Using Unistellar’s proprietary image processing algorithms, Nocturne brings to life your night scape photographies, allowing you to capture your scene under a showstopping starry sky, at the press of a button. Simply stabilize your iPhone (using a tripod or resting it on a solid surface) and start the capture. The app will generate and stack images to bring out all visible stars on the final photo.

