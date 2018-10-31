NOMAD Intros Wireless Charging Base Station for iPhone and Apple Watch

If you’re looking for an all-in-one wireless charging system for your iPhone and Apple Watch, check out the new NOMAD Base Station Apple Watch Edition. The new Base Station has a padded place for your iPhone and a built-in Apple Watch charger, no need to add your own. You can wirelessly charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, and your watch is propped up so you can use it as a clock on your nightstand. The Base Station Apple Watch Edition is available now for US$119.95, unlike Apple’s AirPower, which we may never see.

